Financial Analysis: Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) versus Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ)

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) and Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Huize and Erie Indemnity’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huize $142.68 million 3.24 $2.14 million N/A N/A Erie Indemnity $2.48 billion 3.95 $316.82 million $6.06 34.91

Erie Indemnity has higher revenue and earnings than Huize.

Profitability

This table compares Huize and Erie Indemnity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huize N/A N/A N/A Erie Indemnity 11.76% 25.86% 14.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Huize and Erie Indemnity, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huize 0 0 1 0 3.00 Erie Indemnity 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.2% of Huize shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.0% of Erie Indemnity shares are held by institutional investors. 45.8% of Erie Indemnity shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Erie Indemnity beats Huize on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Huize

Huize Holding Limited offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. It provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, term life and whole life, and annuity insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products. The company offers its products through Internet and mobile Internet channels. It also provides management and marketing, investment, technology development and internet information, and financial consulting services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services. Erie Indemnity Company was founded in 1925 and is based in Erie, Pennsylvania.

