Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $100.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 10.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FSLY. BofA Securities cut shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Fastly from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Craig Hallum lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, FBN Securities assumed coverage on Fastly in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.33.

Fastly stock opened at $90.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.33 and a beta of 1.12. Fastly has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $117.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.11.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fastly will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kelly Wright sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $864,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 313,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,079,079.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 964,570 shares of company stock worth $76,422,510. 24.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fastly by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fastly during the 1st quarter valued at $1,160,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Fastly during the 1st quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastly in the 1st quarter worth $338,000. 36.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

