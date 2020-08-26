EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of EZCORP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EZCORP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Sidoti reduced their target price on shares of EZCORP from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.75.

Get EZCORP alerts:

EZPW stock opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $299.57 million, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.74. EZCORP has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 5.01.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $210.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.61 million. EZCORP had a positive return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EZCORP will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EZPW. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EZCORP during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,862,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in EZCORP by 12.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,541,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,010,000 after acquiring an additional 275,503 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in EZCORP during the first quarter valued at approximately $997,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in EZCORP by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 689,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 211,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in EZCORP by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 800,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,044,000 after buying an additional 198,411 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.