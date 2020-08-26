EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EVRAZ plc is involved in integrated steel, mining and vanadium business. The company’s principal activities consists of manufacturing steel and steel products, Iron ore mining and enrichment , Coal mining, Manufacturing vanadium products as well as trading operations and logistics. It operates primarily in the Russian Federation, Ukraine, USA, Canada, Czech Republic, Italy, Kazakhstan and South Africa. EVRAZ plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EVRZF. ValuEngine downgraded shares of EVRAZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EVRAZ in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of EVRAZ in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on EVRAZ in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

OTCMKTS EVRZF opened at $4.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.97. EVRAZ has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $6.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average of $3.68.

EVRAZ Company Profile

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products. The company operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. Its products include construction products, industrial products, railway products, vanadium products, and pipes, as well as raw materials, such as iron ore, coal, and limestone products.

