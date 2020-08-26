Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Guggenheim

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) was downgraded by equities researchers at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $91.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $95.00. Guggenheim’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.15% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ES. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.60.
Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $84.93 on Monday. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $60.69 and a 52 week high of $99.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.44.
In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total transaction of $499,556.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,425,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,379,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,796 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,738,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,621,993,000 after buying an additional 2,530,839 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,247,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $770,022,000 after acquiring an additional 53,278 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,820,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,198,000 after acquiring an additional 740,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,477,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,627,000 after acquiring an additional 104,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.
About Eversource Energy
Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.
