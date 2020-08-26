Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Guggenheim

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) was downgraded by equities researchers at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $91.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $95.00. Guggenheim’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ES. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.60.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $84.93 on Monday. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $60.69 and a 52 week high of $99.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.44.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total transaction of $499,556.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,425,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,379,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,796 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,738,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,621,993,000 after buying an additional 2,530,839 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,247,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $770,022,000 after acquiring an additional 53,278 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,820,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,198,000 after acquiring an additional 740,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,477,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,627,000 after acquiring an additional 104,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

