EUTELSAT COMMUN/S (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

EUTELSAT COMMUN/S (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of EUTELSAT COMMUN/S in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EUTELSAT COMMUN/S in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EUTELSAT COMMUN/S in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EUTELSAT COMMUN/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EUTELSAT COMMUN/S in a research note on Friday, June 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ETCMY opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.68. EUTELSAT COMMUN/S has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.17.

Eutelsat Communications SA, a private telecommunications satellite operator, engages in the design, establishment, operation, and maintenance of satellite telecommunications systems. The company offers broadcast and media services, including broadcasting services, such as video neighborhoods, dual reception, regional broadcasting, digital terrestrial television, and direct-to-home (DTH) services; high definition television and ultra-high definition services; smart services comprising connected television (TV), multiscreen delivery, and electronic program guide; and professional video services that include full-time or ad hoc capacity and services for broadcasting to homes equipped for DTH reception or connected to cable and IP networks.

