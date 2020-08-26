Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $18.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 159.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ETON. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of ETON stock opened at $6.93 on Monday. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $8.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 7,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products. It primarily focuses on liquid products, including injectable, oral liquid, and ophthalmic products. The company develops EM-100, an ophthalmic product for the treatment of allergic conjunctivitis; ET-202 and ET-203, which are injectable product candidates for use in the hospital setting; ET-103, an oral liquid product candidate for hypothyroidism; ET-101, ET-102, and ET-104, which are oral liquid product candidates for neurological indications; and CT-100, a synthetic corticotropin therapeutic candidate for rheumatoid arthritis.

