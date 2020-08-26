Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $18.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 159.74% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ETON. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.
Shares of ETON stock opened at $6.93 on Monday. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $8.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 7,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.54% of the company’s stock.
Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products. It primarily focuses on liquid products, including injectable, oral liquid, and ophthalmic products. The company develops EM-100, an ophthalmic product for the treatment of allergic conjunctivitis; ET-202 and ET-203, which are injectable product candidates for use in the hospital setting; ET-103, an oral liquid product candidate for hypothyroidism; ET-101, ET-102, and ET-104, which are oral liquid product candidates for neurological indications; and CT-100, a synthetic corticotropin therapeutic candidate for rheumatoid arthritis.
