Ether Kingdoms Token Price Up 4.3% Over Last 7 Days (IMP)

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. Over the last seven days, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One Ether Kingdoms Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and Livecoin. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market cap of $24,989.39 and $17,091.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00007170 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00043369 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $632.57 or 0.05593791 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003546 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00049653 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00031408 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Profile

IMP is a token. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2018. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,618,972 tokens. The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ether Kingdoms Token is imps.me . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ether Kingdoms Token is medium.com/@imptoken

Ether Kingdoms Token Token Trading

Ether Kingdoms Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Kingdoms Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

