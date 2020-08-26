Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Outperform

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $240.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $194.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.41% from the company’s previous close.

EL has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.10.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $215.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $76.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $199.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Estee Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $137.01 and a 1-year high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.34). Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total value of $824,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,822. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total transaction of $360,339.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,595 shares of company stock valued at $12,060,652 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 9.6% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 5.4% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

