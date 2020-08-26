Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Estee Lauder Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 20th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.24. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Estee Lauder Companies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.83 EPS.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.34). Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

EL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.10.

Shares of EL opened at $215.43 on Monday. Estee Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $137.01 and a 52 week high of $220.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $76.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.72, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $199.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%.

In related news, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total value of $824,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total value of $360,339.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,595 shares of company stock valued at $12,060,652 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 394.3% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 55.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

