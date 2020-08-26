Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its stake in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 48.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,197 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 50.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 39.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the second quarter worth $112,000. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $216.03 on Wednesday. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $175.81 and a 12-month high of $334.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.78. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($2.01). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 41.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

ESS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Essex Property Trust from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.83.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

