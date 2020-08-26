Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share (NYSE:EPRT)

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.13). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 33.51%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.10.

EPRT opened at $17.16 on Tuesday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $29.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.53. The company has a current ratio of 10.72, a quick ratio of 10.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 255.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.