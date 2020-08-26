Essent Group Ltd to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:ESNT)

Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th.

Essent Group has a dividend payout ratio of 18.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Essent Group to earn $4.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.0%.

Essent Group stock opened at $35.74 on Wednesday. Essent Group has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $55.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.69.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $236.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.31 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 49.62% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $33.50 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.91.

In related news, CEO Mark Casale bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,662,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,109,645.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

