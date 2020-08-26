Essent Group Ltd Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:ESNT)

Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th.

Essent Group has a dividend payout ratio of 18.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Essent Group to earn $4.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.0%.

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $35.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.47. Essent Group has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $55.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.69.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $236.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.31 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 49.62% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Essent Group will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Essent Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Essent Group in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Essent Group from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.91.

In other Essent Group news, CEO Mark Casale purchased 50,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.25 per share, with a total value of $1,662,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,109,645.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

