Ernest Albers Sells 1,769,332 Shares of Enegex Ltd (ASX:ENX) Stock

Enegex Ltd (ASX:ENX) insider Ernest Albers sold 1,769,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04), for a total transaction of A$100,851.92 ($72,037.09).

The stock has a market cap of $805,000.00 and a PE ratio of -10.00. Enegex Ltd has a 1-year low of A$0.01 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of A$0.04 ($0.03).

About Enegex

Enegex Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Australia. It holds interest of 14.875% in WA-54-R Greater Cornea Fields, a petroleum retention lease located in Browse Basin, offshore from Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

