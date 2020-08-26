Eric Lefebvre Acquires 2,000 Shares of MTY Food Group Inc (TSE:MTY) Stock

MTY Food Group Inc (TSE:MTY) Director Eric Lefebvre bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$30.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,072.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$247,616.42.

TSE:MTY opened at C$30.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.10, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. MTY Food Group Inc has a 52 week low of C$14.23 and a 52 week high of C$65.10. The firm has a market cap of $724.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.07.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 10th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$97.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$91.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MTY Food Group Inc will post 2.2131474 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on MTY Food Group from C$31.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc operates as a franchisor in the quick service and casual dining food industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

