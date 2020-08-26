Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.54.

Shares of ETRN stock opened at $10.66 on Tuesday. Equitrans Midstream has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $15.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average is $8.18.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $340.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.33 million. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,032,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,576,000 after purchasing an additional 455,603 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 457,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 213,229 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,329,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,896 shares during the period. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,555,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,987,000.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

