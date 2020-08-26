Equities Analysts Set Expectations for KBR, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) – Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KBR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 19th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now expects that the construction company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.39. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for KBR’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of KBR in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KBR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of KBR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $24.14 on Monday. KBR has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.64.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.83%.

In other news, EVP Ian John Mackey sold 24,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $636,101.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,739.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

