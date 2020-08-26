Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Extra Space Storage, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) – Truist Securiti reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $5.18 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.22. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s FY2023 earnings at $5.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.79% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $279.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

EXR has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Extra Space Storage from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.82.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $106.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.50. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $72.70 and a 1 year high of $124.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 202.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 76.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 5,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total transaction of $577,859.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,033 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,561.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 97,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $10,132,157.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 409,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,700,782.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,939 shares of company stock valued at $11,959,133. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 73.77%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.