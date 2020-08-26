Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for TDK Corp’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TTDKY)

TDK Corp (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of TDK in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma expects that the technology company will earn $6.51 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TDK’s FY2022 earnings at $6.68 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TDK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TDK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

Shares of TDK stock opened at $106.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.68. TDK has a fifty-two week low of $63.04 and a fifty-two week high of $117.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.86 and a 200 day moving average of $93.86.

About TDK

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products, and Other segments.

