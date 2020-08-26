Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Cree, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CREE)

Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Cree in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now expects that the LED producer will earn ($0.31) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.26). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cree’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.40) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The LED producer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.57 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 21.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CREE. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Cree from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Roth Capital downgraded Cree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cree from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub cut Cree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Charter Equity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cree in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

CREE opened at $62.71 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of -35.43 and a beta of 1.17. Cree has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $74.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cree by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 588 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cree by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 681 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cree by 299.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

