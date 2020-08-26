Eqis Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 43.5% in the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 38.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 160,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period.

Shares of DWX stock opened at $35.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.63. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $25.79 and a 12 month high of $40.82.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

