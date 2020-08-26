Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 894 Shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,387 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in Amedisys in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the second quarter worth about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.52, for a total value of $173,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,906 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,397.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $79,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,751 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $240.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Amedisys Inc has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $246.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $223.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 62.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.98.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.53. Amedisys had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $485.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Amedisys Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Amedisys from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Amedisys from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Amedisys from $208.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Amedisys from $218.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.67.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

