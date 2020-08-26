Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 67,893 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,893 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. Optas LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 2,470.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 19,420 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 60.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 30,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 11,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.23. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. On average, analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

LYG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

