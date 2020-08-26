Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 623 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Ventas by 85.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 289.3% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 71.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 43.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $675,200.00. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

VTR opened at $41.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.01. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $75.40.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $943.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.32 million. Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus reduced their price target on Ventas from $67.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI lowered Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ventas from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ventas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

