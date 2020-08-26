Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 582,248 Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY) by 88.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,404 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 582,248 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the second quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter worth $78,000. 30.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HMY stock opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Harmony Gold Mining Co. has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $7.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.98.

HMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Renaissance Capital cut Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

