Eqis Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,755 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 1,136.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. 83.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVAV shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Friday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AeroVironment from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded AeroVironment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $78.12 on Wednesday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.74. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $135.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.44 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

