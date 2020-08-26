Eqis Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 92.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 622.2% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 191.3% in the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Prologis by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

PLD stock opened at $101.98 on Wednesday. Prologis Inc has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $106.73. The company has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.90.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 43.27% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total value of $129,052.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,789.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.13.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

