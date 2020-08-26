Eqis Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 67.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,095 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SEM. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 24.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 91,472 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 17,968 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 1.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,506 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the first quarter worth about $555,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 64,136.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 122,691 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 122,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the first quarter worth about $2,989,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Select Medical alerts:

SEM has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Select Medical from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America cut Select Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Select Medical from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Select Medical from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.14.

Shares of SEM opened at $19.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.52. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $28.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.54.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.44. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael E. Tarvin sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. Also, SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 141,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,979,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,745 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,245. 19.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.