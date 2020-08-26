Eqis Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,542,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,412,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,243 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 210.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,954,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,177,625,000 after buying an additional 5,390,754 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $110,936,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,740,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,667,000 after buying an additional 651,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 252.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,246,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,530,000 after buying an additional 892,603 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $181.22 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $136.12 and a 52 week high of $194.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.64 and a 200-day moving average of $162.81.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.