Eqis Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 665 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Adobe by 34.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,162 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth about $13,355,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.8% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.5% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 25,417 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,089,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 288.2% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $344.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 12th. DZ Bank downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Adobe from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.43.

Shares of ADBE opened at $484.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $448.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $382.74. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $484.65. The stock has a market cap of $228.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.52, for a total transaction of $1,927,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,227,424.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.61, for a total transaction of $833,510.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,078,868.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,316 shares of company stock worth $38,079,376 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.