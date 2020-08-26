Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $311,000 Stock Position in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,412 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,891 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Knowles were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $468,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,982,832 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,518,000 after purchasing an additional 850,466 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 130,345 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 23,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KN shares. Lake Street Capital upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Knowles from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.13.

KN opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.32. Knowles Corp has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day moving average is $15.13.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.41 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 2.20%. Knowles’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Knowles Corp will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Knowles news, Director Donald Macleod acquired 10,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.09 per share, with a total value of $150,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,284.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

