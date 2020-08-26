Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,264 Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 41,068.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,571,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,047,000 after acquiring an additional 24,511,373 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 70.2% during the first quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 11,816,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872,719 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 321.4% in the 1st quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 9,570,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,696,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299,494 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 8,245,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,832,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,187,000 after purchasing an additional 172,859 shares during the last quarter.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Shares of CZR opened at $43.86 on Wednesday. Caesars Entertainment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $70.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $0.65. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $126.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 80.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment Co. will post -4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CZR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.36.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.