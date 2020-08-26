Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ENTG has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on Entegris from $63.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Entegris from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Entegris from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Entegris from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.14.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $69.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.17. Entegris has a twelve month low of $38.12 and a twelve month high of $74.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 1.36.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Entegris had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Entegris’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Entegris will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 28th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.58%.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $58,390.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,638.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 75,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.64, for a total value of $5,288,670.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 705,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,135,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,463 shares of company stock worth $13,856,797 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,340,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $418,196,000 after buying an additional 664,335 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 249.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,213,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,407,000 after buying an additional 3,719,465 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,680,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,534,000 after buying an additional 579,623 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,112,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,131,000 after buying an additional 790,870 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,127,000 after buying an additional 17,543 shares during the period. 98.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

