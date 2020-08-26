Enquest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Enquest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enquest PLC is an oil and gas development and production company. It focuses on oil and oil linked hydrocarbons. Enquest PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ENQUF. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Enquest in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Enquest from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.25.

OTCMKTS ENQUF opened at $0.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.19. Enquest has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.35.

Enquest Company Profile

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. The company operates in two segments, North Sea and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alma/Galia, and Kraken.

