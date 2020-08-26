Energizer Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ENR)

Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 4,009 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,472% compared to the average daily volume of 255 call options.

In other Energizer news, Director Robert V. Vitale bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.21 per share, with a total value of $90,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,322.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Energizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Energizer during the second quarter worth $87,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Energizer during the second quarter worth $100,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 33.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 370.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energizer in a report on Friday, August 7th. Cfra downgraded shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $47.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $26.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.67. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -294.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.20.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). Energizer had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 42.46%. The business had revenue of $658.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Energizer will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

