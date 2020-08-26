Enel (BIT:ENEL) PT Set at €10.20 by Goldman Sachs Group

Enel (BIT:ENEL) has been given a €10.20 ($12.00) target price by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

ENEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €9.30 ($10.94) price objective on Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €8.70 ($10.24) price target on Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group set a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective on Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.94) price objective on Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €8.90 ($10.47) target price on shares of Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €8.20 ($9.65).

Enel has a 12-month low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a 12-month high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated electricity and gas company in South America, Europe, North and Central America, Africa, and Asia. The company generates, transmits, distributes, transports, purchases, and sells electricity; generates heat; and produces distributes, transports, and sells natural gas.

