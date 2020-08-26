Ellington Financial Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 4,609 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 5,322% compared to the typical volume of 85 call options.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 179.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 227.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 2,112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 7,605 shares during the period. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on EFC shares. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ellington Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of EFC opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. Ellington Financial has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $19.12. The company has a market cap of $561.23 million, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 57.68, a quick ratio of 57.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.75.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.16 million. Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 43.08% and a positive return on equity of 9.97%. Analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.34%.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

