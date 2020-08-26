Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 15.6% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the first quarter valued at about $15,713,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 117.6% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 60.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $149.68 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $170.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $143.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.21.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LLY. Guggenheim upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut their price target on Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.33.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.69, for a total value of $2,199,352.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,132,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,858,084,615.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 555,236 shares of company stock worth $91,393,391 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

