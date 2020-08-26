Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Barclays

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ESTC. Citigroup upgraded Elastic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Elastic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.07.

ESTC stock opened at $104.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Elastic has a 1 year low of $39.01 and a 1 year high of $109.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.54 and a 200 day moving average of $75.10. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.98 and a beta of 0.94.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.15 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 34.65% and a negative net margin of 39.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 5,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 536,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,256,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 165,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.38, for a total value of $15,647,354.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,121,820.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,326,249 shares of company stock valued at $118,013,903 in the last three months. 35.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Elastic by 24.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,102,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,124,000 after acquiring an additional 607,890 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,594,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Elastic by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 125,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,541,000 after purchasing an additional 60,490 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 11,483 shares during the period. Finally, AXA boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 10.9% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 55,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after buying an additional 5,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

