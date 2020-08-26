Elana Rubin Purchases 16,233 Shares of Telstra Co. Ltd (ASX:TLS) Stock

Telstra Co. Ltd (ASX:TLS) insider Elana Rubin bought 16,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$3.08 ($2.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,997.64 ($35,712.60).

Telstra Co. Ltd has a twelve month low of A$2.87 ($2.05) and a twelve month high of A$3.94 ($2.81). The business has a 50 day moving average of A$3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$3.35. The company has a market cap of $37.23 billion and a PE ratio of 18.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.09.

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 2.57%. Telstra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.80%.

Telstra Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, communities, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Telstra Operations, and Telstra Wholesale.

