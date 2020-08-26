El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) Receives $15.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LOCO shares. TheStreet upgraded El Pollo LoCo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on El Pollo LoCo from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of El Pollo LoCo in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded El Pollo LoCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

El Pollo LoCo stock opened at $17.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $606.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.78. El Pollo LoCo has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $19.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $99.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.64 million. El Pollo LoCo had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 4.48%. Equities analysts expect that El Pollo LoCo will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Samuel N. Borgese sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,589 shares in the company, valued at $361,424. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,218. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,600 shares of company stock worth $474,560. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOCO. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in El Pollo LoCo during the second quarter worth about $9,498,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,772,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,194,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,665,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in El Pollo LoCo by 169.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 115,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo LoCo Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

