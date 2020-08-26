EIFFAGE SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

EIFFAGE SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:EFGSY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EFGSY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of EIFFAGE SA/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Societe Generale downgraded EIFFAGE SA/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EIFFAGE SA/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. EIFFAGE SA/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get EIFFAGE SA/ADR alerts:

Shares of EFGSY opened at $19.13 on Monday. EIFFAGE SA/ADR has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $24.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.13.

Eiffage SA engages in construction, infrastructures, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment provides urban development, building design and construction, property development, maintenance, and facility management services for public and private-sector customers in the housing, commercial premises, and public facilities segments.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for EIFFAGE SA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EIFFAGE SA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.