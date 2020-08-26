Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Stock Price Down 5.1% Following Insider Selling

Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) shares were down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $34.12 and last traded at $34.23. Approximately 1,027,294 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 982,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.08.

Specifically, EVP Charles Albright sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $352,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,784.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cynthia Collins sold 1,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $72,440.16. Insiders have sold 14,976 shares of company stock valued at $522,000 over the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EDIT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Editas Medicine from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Editas Medicine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 8.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.99 and a 200 day moving average of $27.00.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $10.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 46.57% and a negative net margin of 404.88%. Editas Medicine’s revenue for the quarter was up 361.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Editas Medicine Inc will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 68,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 65,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

