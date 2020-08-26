easyJet (LON:EZJ) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

easyJet (LON:EZJ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of easyJet to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 541 ($7.07) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 855 ($11.17) price objective on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 710 ($9.28) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 915.58 ($11.96).

LON EZJ opened at GBX 602.40 ($7.87) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion and a PE ratio of 9.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 602.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 753.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.67. easyJet has a 1-year low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51).

In related news, insider Julie Southern bought 1,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 561 ($7.33) per share, for a total transaction of £9,935.31 ($12,982.24). Also, insider Charles Gurassa acquired 90,241 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 554 ($7.24) per share, for a total transaction of £499,935.14 ($653,253.81). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 99,110 shares of company stock valued at $56,031,594.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

