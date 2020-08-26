Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report issued on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.26). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $60.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Easterly Government Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.86.

NYSE DEA opened at $24.28 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.62. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.80 and a beta of 0.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,952,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,795,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,888,000 after purchasing an additional 855,268 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 51,535.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 789,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,452,000 after purchasing an additional 787,977 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,088,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,461,000 after purchasing an additional 652,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 298.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,033,000 after purchasing an additional 292,700 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $113,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,300.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 18,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $435,846.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,909 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.67%.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

