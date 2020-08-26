e.Digital (OTCMKTS:EDIG) versus Ichor (OTCMKTS:ICHR) Head-To-Head Comparison

e.Digital (OTCMKTS:EDIG) and Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for e.Digital and Ichor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score e.Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A Ichor 0 2 5 0 2.71

Ichor has a consensus target price of $35.57, suggesting a potential upside of 32.19%. Given Ichor’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ichor is more favorable than e.Digital.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares e.Digital and Ichor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio e.Digital $700,000.00 N/A -$1.27 million N/A N/A Ichor $620.84 million 0.99 $10.73 million $0.95 28.33

Ichor has higher revenue and earnings than e.Digital.

Profitability

This table compares e.Digital and Ichor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets e.Digital N/A N/A N/A Ichor 2.43% 14.92% 5.98%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.6% of Ichor shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of e.Digital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Ichor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

e.Digital has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ichor has a beta of 2.56, indicating that its stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ichor beats e.Digital on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About e.Digital

e.Digital Corporation engages in developing and marketing an intellectual property portfolio of context and interpersonal awareness systems, advanced data security technologies, secure communication technologies, and other technologies. It is involved in licensing and enforcing its Nunchi portfolio of patents related to context and interpersonal awareness systems; microSignet data security technology based on characteristics in semi-conductors; Synap security system, method, and apparatus to solve the issues of encryption key generation and exchange; and other technologies. The company was formerly known as Norris Communications, Inc. and changed its name to e.Digital Corporation in January 1999. e.Digital Corporation was founded in 1988 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning. It also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems. The company operates in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, and Korea. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

