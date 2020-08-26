DZ Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Bayer (FRA:BAYN)

Bayer (FRA:BAYN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BAYN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Independent Research set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Bayer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €83.44 ($98.16).

Get Bayer alerts:

BAYN opened at €57.73 ($67.92) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €59.62 and its 200-day moving average price is €61.77. Bayer has a 52-week low of €91.58 ($107.74) and a 52-week high of €123.82 ($145.67).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.