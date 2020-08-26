DWS Ltd (ASX:DWS) Announces Final Dividend of $0.03

DWS Ltd (ASX:DWS) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd.
DWS has a 12-month low of A$0.55 ($0.39) and a 12-month high of A$1.18 ($0.84). The company has a market cap of $96.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.73 and a 200-day moving average price of A$0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.29.
DWS Company Profile
