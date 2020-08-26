DWS Ltd (ASX:DWS) Announces Final Dividend of $0.03

DWS Ltd (ASX:DWS) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd.

DWS has a 12-month low of A$0.55 ($0.39) and a 12-month high of A$1.18 ($0.84). The company has a market cap of $96.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.73 and a 200-day moving average price of A$0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

DWS Company Profile

DWS Limited provides information technology services to corporations and government bodies in Australia. The company offers a suite of integrated solutions, including IT consulting services, such as IT strategy and architecture advice, program and project management, business and technical analysis, custom application development, systems integration and solution testing, and robotics processing automation; and digital solutions incorporating data automation and capture systems, and customer-led, digital strategy, and design services.

