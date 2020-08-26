Dusk Network Price Tops $0.0905 (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 26th. Dusk Network has a market capitalization of $24.25 million and $2.14 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dusk Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0905 or 0.00000796 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, Bittrex and Binance DEX. During the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dusk Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00044476 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00007258 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $646.14 or 0.05684382 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00031746 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00049817 BTC.

About Dusk Network

Dusk Network (DUSK) is a token. It launched on July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 267,875,429 tokens. Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation . Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network

Dusk Network Token Trading

Dusk Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Bittrex and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dusk Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dusk Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.